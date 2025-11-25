What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for XENE FY2025 Earnings?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.30) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,088.32. This trade represents a 44.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

