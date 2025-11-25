FY2025 EPS Estimates for Newton Golf Cut by Zacks Small Cap

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newton Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Newton Golf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Newton Golf had a negative net margin of 172.69% and a negative return on equity of 566.85%. Newton Golf has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

NWTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newton Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Newton Golf in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Newton Golf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTG opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Newton Golf has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newton Golf stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Newton Golf as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newton Golf

In other Newton Golf news, Director Brett Widney Hoge bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $88,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 231,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,566.97. The trade was a 55.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,010 over the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newton Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St.

