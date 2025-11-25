What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Terex FY2025 Earnings?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TEX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Terex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,120 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,283,000 after buying an additional 1,425,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Terex by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 964,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 605,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $24,870,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 315,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.