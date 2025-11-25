Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 1,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.26.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

About Hills Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers products, including real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.