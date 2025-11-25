Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.11 and last traded at $56.9910. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
