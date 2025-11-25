Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.11 and last traded at $56.9910. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

