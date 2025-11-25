Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Skillz Stock Performance

SKLZ stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 7.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 335.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

