AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.8%

ABBV opened at $229.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

