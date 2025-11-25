BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $21,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,957,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,077,060.75. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $27,688.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,710.38. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 901,524 shares of company stock valued at $25,384,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

