Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alset in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Alset Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 105.02%.The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 500,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,322,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,632,151.01. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alset in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alset in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alset by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 596,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

