FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arc Resources Cut by Analyst

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arc Resources in a research report issued on Friday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arc Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arc Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $889.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Price Performance

Arc Resources stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Arc Resources has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Arc Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About Arc Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

