Northland Capmk Raises Earnings Estimates for FGI Industries

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for FGI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised FGI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

FGI opened at $5.56 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

