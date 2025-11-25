Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DRUG FY2025 Earnings

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $60.47 on Monday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02 and a beta of -6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the third quarter worth $18,422,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 501,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 250,045 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,339,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,178 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

