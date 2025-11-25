Comparing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -396.15% -190.40% Pulse Biosciences N/A -67.70% -58.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pulse Biosciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 954.85%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Pulse Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.51 million ($26.45) -0.18 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,267.30 -$53.58 million ($1.13) -11.58

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

