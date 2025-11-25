Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 and last traded at GBX 45.40, with a volume of 374734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.82.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £66.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centaur Media had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centaur Media Plc will post 1.9012945 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.