Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 140962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sernova Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a market cap of C$41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40.

About Sernova

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem cells to create a bio-hybrid organ. A bio-hybrid organ refers to a medical device designed to be implanted into the human body, where it integrates with existing living tissue to replicate or enhance the function of a natural organ, essentially aiming to restore normal organ function by combining living cells with non-living materials to mimic the properties of the original organ and seamlessly interact with surrounding tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.