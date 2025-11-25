First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 40,237 shares.The stock last traded at $91.7870 and had previously closed at $89.56.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 279.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

