First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 40,237 shares.The stock last traded at $91.7870 and had previously closed at $89.56.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 279.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

