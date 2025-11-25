First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 40,237 shares.The stock last traded at $91.7870 and had previously closed at $89.56.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.