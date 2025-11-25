Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 8.4%
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.
