Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 189486344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirriad Advertising plc will post -5.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

