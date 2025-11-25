Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) CEO Buys $70,400.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) CEO Brooks Pierce acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,480. The trade was a 500.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.0%

INSE traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.40. 184,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%.The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Zacks Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

