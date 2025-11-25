Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.06 and last traded at GBX 102, with a volume of 13208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.
Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (21.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 EPS for the current fiscal year.
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
