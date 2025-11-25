Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $278,203.50 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $278,203.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,754.25. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $1,377,536.10.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $136,824.12.

Shares of LMND traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 2,337,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,865. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.26. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 43.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

