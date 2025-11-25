Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 7,096 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 7,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $23,416.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,178 shares in the company, valued at $287,687.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Naixi Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Naixi Wu sold 5,261 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $21,990.98.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 3,081,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,919. The company has a market capitalization of $746.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The firm had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

