Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.58. 5,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.17.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

