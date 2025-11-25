BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE:ZWEN traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.75. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.89.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Company Profile

The ETF has been designed to provide exposure to a portfolio of energy, and energy related companies while earning call option premiums. The Fund invests in securities of energy and energy related companies in addition to writing covered call options. The call options are written out of the money and selected based on analyzing the option’s implied volatility.

