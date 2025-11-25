BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of TSE:ZWEN traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.75. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.89.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.