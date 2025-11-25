Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.950-2.010 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE KEYS traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,156,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,891,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 472,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

