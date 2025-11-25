Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cytokinetics stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,001. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $45,000.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $323,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,453.09. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,534.50. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,365. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

