Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Netflix Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.97. 62,823,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,093,207. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $760,177.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,204.18. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877,335 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus set a $141.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $142.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

