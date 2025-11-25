Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 6,440 shares.The stock last traded at $7.72 and had previously closed at $7.67.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

