Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.05, RTT News reports. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
ATD stock traded down C$1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$70.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$83.73. The company has a market cap of C$66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.47.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.
