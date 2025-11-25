Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.05, RTT News reports. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ATD stock traded down C$1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$70.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$83.73. The company has a market cap of C$66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.33.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

