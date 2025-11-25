Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.64 and last traded at C$22.86, with a volume of 14704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.86.

Westaim Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$751.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.95.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Further Reading

