Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS). In a filing disclosed on November 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Celestica stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $42.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.67. 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celestica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 603.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 49.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

