Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 185, with a volume of 473692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.

A number of analysts have commented on W7L shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 440 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of £149.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 EPS for the quarter. Warpaint London had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Analysts anticipate that Warpaint London PLC will post 25.1837335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

