Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Donald Colvin Sells 6,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Donald Colvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $739,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,701.76. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.9%

Agilysys stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,193. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

