AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) CFO Matthew Stumpf Sells 4,884 Shares

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total value of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,593,197.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $559.80. 4,999,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,063,281. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APP. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in AppLovin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

