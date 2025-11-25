Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Watanabe Sells 48,945 Shares

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,485,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 740,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,482,703.32. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 21st, Todd Watanabe sold 1,055 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $285,441.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,200.00.
  • On Thursday, October 2nd, Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $415,609.56.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $468,965.13.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $8,830.08.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $168,822.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. 3,780,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.