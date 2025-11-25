Financial Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20% Super League Enterprise -130.97% -1,169.11% -156.77%

Risk & Volatility

Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 8 2 3.09 Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super Group (SGHC) and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group (SGHC) and Super League Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 3.31 $122.38 million $0.43 28.08 Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.50 -$16.64 million ($34.82) -0.02

Super Group (SGHC) has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Super League Enterprise on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

