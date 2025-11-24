Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) CEO Race Randle Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) CEO Race Randle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,597 shares in the company, valued at $777,461.28. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

MLP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. 28,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,719. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116,076 shares in the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maui Land & Pineapple has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

