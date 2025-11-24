Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 23.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 71.20. 69,288,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,683% from the average session volume of 3,885,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.99. The stock has a market cap of £415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

