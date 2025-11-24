Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $68.0310, with a volume of 1225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Jardine Matheson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

