BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.05. 9,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.15 and a 1-year high of C$16.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.58.

BMO US Put Write ETF writes put options on the equity securities of U.S. companies in a variety of sectors. See Investment Objectives Investment Objectives of the Non Index BMO ETFs BMO US Put Write ETF. The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of put options on US large capitalization equity securities to generate income.

