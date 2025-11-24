Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,989. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 337,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

