Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a 1.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 1,453,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.