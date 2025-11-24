Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a 1.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 1,453,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.