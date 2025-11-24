Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a 1.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BSCS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 1,453,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

