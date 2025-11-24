Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 217,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

