Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 127,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 53,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Down 2.2%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40.
Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Orbit Garant Drilling
About Orbit Garant Drilling
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit Garant Drilling
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.