Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 4,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,305. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

