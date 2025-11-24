Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 2.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.41. 80,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $21.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
