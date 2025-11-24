Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%
PEY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
