Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PEY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

