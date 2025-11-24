Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $196,650.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $196,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,364.25. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $66.69. 889,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,609. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

