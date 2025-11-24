Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Buys $13,371.06 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Series Of Um Partners, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $13,371.06. Following the purchase, the insider owned 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,300. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,439,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,753,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,858,000 after buying an additional 1,560,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $602,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

