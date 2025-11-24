Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Director Dianna Morgan acquired 500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,874.68. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:VAC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,316. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 70.85%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

