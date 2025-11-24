Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) Director Dianna Morgan acquired 500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,874.68. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:VAC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,316. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 70.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

